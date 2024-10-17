Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas are first-team All-WNBA

Earlier this season, the Lynx announced 19,023 on the night Moore (who wore 23) had her jersey retired and the team hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. But it’s more than that. There are signs around town, a lot of them. There is a buzz, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said, that’s a little different from 2017, the last time the Lynx hosted a Finals game.