In post-Caitlin Clark era, USC’s JuJu Watkins is the next big thing in Big Ten women’s hoops

ROSEMONT, ILL. – While Gophers players Mara Braun and Amaya Battle were busy answering questions about their upcoming season Wednesday, a crowd started forming nearby for a player overshadowing everyone else at Big Ten women’s basketball media day.
And no, it wasn’t Iowa’s Caitlin Clark — not anymore.
In a post-Clark Big Ten landscape, the star expected to carry the conference on the national stage now is sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins, leading new Big Ten member USC.
“USC had a great run last year,” Battle said about the Trojans advancing to the Elite Eight. “It also shows with Caitlin leaving and JuJu coming in that there’s a lot of women out here that can play basketball and there’s a lot of awareness to the game right now for women’s college basketball.”
Watkins didn’t waste any time picking up Big Ten accolades where Clark left off.
An elite 6-2 scoring guard from Los Angeles, Watkins was named Big Ten preseason player of the year. USC also is the favorite to win the now 18-team league ahead of UCLA, Ohio State, Maryland and Indiana in the media and coaches poll.
“I wouldn’t really say pressure,” Watkins said about being seen as the next Caitlin Clark. “There are so many great teams in this league. And I think my main focus is winning with my team. Wherever that takes us, we’re grateful and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Dressing casual with a white t-shirt and baggy pants Wednesday, Watkins still stood out among her peers with her trademark hair bun and wearing black eyeglasses. She talked humbly about appearing in a national AT&T commercial with NBA star Joel Embiid this year.
“It’s super-cool to kind of establish myself off the court as well,” Watkins said. “It’s always a shocking experience because it’s not something I’m used to. But I’m really just having fun with it.”
Juju’s about to take over college hoops. But Clark’s star power seemed unmatched.
The now-Indiana Fever guard and WNBA rookie of the year became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for men and women. She drew sellout crowds across the country and well beyond Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, including last season against the Gophers at Williams Arena and during the Big Ten tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Watkins could arguably be Clark’s equal as a big-time bucket getter. Watkins ranked No. 2 nationally last season with 27.1 points per game, right behind Clark. Watkins also shattered the NCAA’s single-season freshman scoring record with 920 points.
“Obviously an elite, elite team and an elite player,” Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
It seems unfair that USC not only features Watkins, but also Stanford transfer and senior forward Kiki Iriafen, who is projected as the No. 2 pick in next year’s WNBA Draft behind UConn’s Paige Bueckers.
The Gophers won’t play host to Watkins and USC this season, but they’ll play the Trojans and UCLA in back-to-back conference road games in LA on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. The Bruins, led by All-Big Ten preseason players Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts, won 27 games and made a second straight Sweet 16 run last season.
“This league is filled with top-ranked players,” Braun said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to see where we match up.”
Minnesota basketball fans will get the opportunity to see Oregon and Washington for the first time in Big Ten women’s play at the Barn on Feb. 16 and Feb. 26, respectively.
Watkins mania will now be part of a never-ending hype machine with USC. Iowa is still a big draw as well without Clark. The Big Ten is loaded with new talent and returning talent. The Gophers and others hope to rise in the league but also ride the current wave of momentum in the sport, too.
“We’re in an era now of women’s basketball where we’re seeing unprecedented growth and expansion — and we’re excited to be a part of that,” Plitzuweit said.
