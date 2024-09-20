Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball team’s full schedule released

The Gophers went 20-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten last season. Now the conference boasts UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 3:14AM
Junior forward Mallory Heyer (24) is one of several key returnees for the Gophers this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers women’s basketball team will play on in the Big Ten with Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark gone to the WNBA, but now they have USC star JuJu Watkins on their conference schedule.

Each team in the new 18-team Big Ten will play all the others once and one regional rival twice in an 18-game conference schedule announced Thursday.

For the Gophers, that means they will travel to Los Angeles midway through their conference schedule, in mid-winter back home in Minnesota. They’ll face Watkins at USC on Jan. 30 and then play UCLA across town on Feb. 2.

That also means the Gophers will play Wisconsin two times as their designated regional rival — New Year’s Eve in Madison and Jan. 26 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers will do so in Dawn Plitzuweit’s second season as the team’s coach, opening Nov. 4 vs. Central Connecticut State, the first of 10 consecutive nonconference games.

Iowa will come to Minnesota for a Feb. 6 game, a year after Clark and her Hawkeyes sold out Williams Arena weeks in advance.

Two Pacific Northwest teams — Oregon and Washington — will join the two Southern California schools in a remade conference long known as the Big Ten.

Oregon and Washington will travel to Minneapolis to each play the Gophers at Williams Arena, on Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 respectively.

The Gophers will start their Big Ten season at Nebraska on Dec. 8 and finish it March 1 at Michigan State. They’ll also play two other conference games in December, Penn State at home on Dec. 28 and that Dec. 31 game at Wisconsin.

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

No Caitlin Clark, but Big Ten schedule has new challenges for Gophers

card image

The Gophers went 20-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten last season. Now the conference boasts UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball schedule released with some new twists

card image
Gophers

Henderson is the Gophers’ big-play machine with a big, Cajun personality to match

card image