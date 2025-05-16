Swede news! Young St. Peter brewers win gold medal for old Scandinavian beer

The youngest brewery team in Minnesota is celebrating a global win for making a very old, Scandinavian-style beer.
Yes, it turns out those Old World Scandinavians did make beer.
St. Peter’s Paddlefish Brewing — opened last year by a couple of recent Gustavus Adolphus College grads — is hosting a party on June 1 for winning a World Beer Cup gold medal two weeks ago in the historical beer category with its Vinter Liv Scandinavian Raw Ale.
A farmhouse ale brewed with birch leaves, juniper berries, lemongrass and Kveik yeast imported from Norway, Vinter Liv was a collaboration between Paddlefish and Swedish Kontur, a gift shop located just down from the brewery on Minnesota Avenue.
The Swedish store asked the brewery to make a special batch of beer last year for its annual Vinter Liv party (translation: “winter life”). It did so again this year, and that batch became the only beer the brewery paid to enter into the World Beer Cup held May 1 in Indianapolis — even though co-owner Dave Long admitted, “We kind of made it on a whim.
“We knew it turned out really well, and we knew it was a unique kind of beer,” Long recounted. “The fact that it was so different and rare made us think it would have a chance of winning.”
The style of beer dates back hundreds of years, when Scandinavians did not have big enough metal pots to boil their beer — hence the “raw” in the name. (Paddlefish could not officially serve it raw; there are laws against that now.)
Ironically, the head brewer behind this Old World beer is believed to be the youngest brewer at a commercial brewery in Minnesota: Luke Dragseth, who’s 23. He was not a newbie when it came to the Scandinavian flavors, though.