Gustavus grads open St. Peter’s first brewery in former Red Owl site

While most of their classmates at Gustavus Adolphus College shoved off to other cities and states after graduation to fulfill their dreams, Eric Johnson and Luke Dragseth drank a lot of beer and literally went downhill.
This, too, was their dream.
“We knew it was a big enough town for a brewery, and a college town, so we knew there was a market for it,” Johnson said. “We were that market.”
Just a year after graduating — Johnson’s degree is in a beer-adjacent major, philosophy — the two ex-Gusties achieved their goal and opened Paddlefish Brewery in January in St. Peter, the city of about 12,000 residents that lies down a hill from their campus.
Johnson and Dragseth, both 23, are now the youngest brewery operators in Minnesota.
Along with their third partner and Johnson’s older family friend, Dave Long, they are also the first brewers to open a modern beer facility in the historic city that nearly became Minnesota’s state capital, 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.