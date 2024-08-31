The last time Pablo López pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, he showed he was the ace of the Twins pitching staff and he conquered the franchise’s 18-game postseason losing streak.
Pablo López extends scoreless streak to 20 innings in Twins’ victory over Blue Jays
Following Friday night’s 2-0 victory, Pablo López has posted a 1.92 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.
The way he pitched Friday in a 2-0 victory gives the Twins hope about what a playoff run could look like this year.
López threw 7 ⅔ shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 20 innings. Three of the six hits he allowed didn’t leave the infield. He struck out only three batters because he was content inducing ground ball after ground ball. This was a work of art, snapping the Twins’ four-game losing streak.
Manager Rocco Baldelli made a mound visit after López allowed a two-out single in the eighth inning with Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran warm in the bullpen. The announced crowd of 24,623 cheered when Baldelli left López in the game.
It didn’t end the way López wanted with another infield single on a slow roller to third base. Still, the righthanded pitcher walked off the mound to a standing ovation. Jax, three pitches later, brought the crowd to its feet again with an inning-ending strikeout, blowing a 99-mph fastball past Daulton Varsho with two runners on base. Jax hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 appearances.
López faced off against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, a repeat matchup from Game 1 in last year’s wild-card round. Again, López was the difference.
Gausman, who entered with a 6.94 ERA in 12 career regular season starts against the Twins, didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning. But the Twins broke through with a couple of runs in the fifth after their first three batters reached base.
Jose Miranda led off with a double to the right field wall. Carlos Santana followed with an RBI single on the next pitch, a splitter off the outside corner. It was the first time the Twins held a lead since the ninth inning last Sunday, a 32-inning streak.
Gausman’s troubles in the fifth inning continued when he issued a walk to Ryan Jeffers, one of his four free passes, and the Twins went small ball. Austin Martin dropped a sacrifice bunt and Willi Castro drove in Santana with a sacrifice fly, a ball that Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Luke caught with a leaping grab into the wall.
The Blue Jays didn’t have a baserunner against López until Spencer Horwitz dropped a leadoff single into shallow right field in the fifth inning. The next batter, Addison Barger, reached on an infield single and López went from pitching out of the stretch for the first time to pitching in a jam in five pitches.
López didn’t flinch. As he’s done since the All-Star break, he finds another level and ups his velocity. After a flyout and a strikeout, López escaped the inning with two runners on base after inducing an inning-ending groundout to first base.
The sixth inning started with Leo Jiménez, the No. 9 hitter in the Blue Jays lineup, hitting an infield single on a slow roller to third base. Facing the top of Toronto’s lineup for the third time, López induced an infield pop-up and an inning-ending double play. He waited in front of the dugout to high-five all his infielders.
After the Twins found ways to beat themselves in series losses to St. Louis and Atlanta on this homestand, things finally turned for a night. Matt Wallner erased a potential one-out double in the seventh inning, tossing out Horwitz with a bullet throw on a ball to the wall in the right field corner. López reacted by putting his hands over his head as third baseman Royce Lewis punched the air in celebration.
López, who reached only one three-ball count in his 106-pitch performance, has posted a 1.92 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.
Following Friday night’s 2-0 victory, Pablo López has posted a 1.92 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.