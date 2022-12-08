Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a spin through a very busy day in sports, touching on a lot of big subjects. Among them: P.J. Fleck's contract extension, which includes a $1 million annual raise; Carlos Correa's place in the market now that several players have signed; Rudy Gobert's big game and how it impacts the Wolves; the Wild losing a two-goal lead in a loss to Calgary.

12:00: Jeff Day joins Rand for a thorough discussion of the Gophers volleyball team, which faces Ohio State on Thursday in the NCAA Sweet 16.

29:00: The Vikings are being hit by illness at a bad time.

