Overnight snow in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region Sunday likely first flakes of the season

Parts of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region woke up to a dusting of snow Sunday, likely Minnesota’s first of the season, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist.
The National Weather Service office in Duluth received reports of a dusting of snow in Brimson. There were also social media reports of snow in Isabella.
Krystal Lynum, a meteorologist with the NWS in Duluth, said her office received reports of a dusting of snow in Brimson, about 30 miles northwest of Two Harbors. Facebook reports in a North Shore group also showed a dusting of snow in Isabella, west of Tofte.
Lynum said the snowfall seemed to be “a dusting at most,” as precipitation turned to snowflakes when the temperature dropped close to freezing, but that the same thing could happen overnight into Monday.
“Temperatures are supposed to get colder tonight than they were last night, so we might see some more widespread of at least, a mix of rain and snow, maybe all snow up in the Arrowhead,” she said.
Still, nothing measurable, and all likely to melt fast. Wait to pull out those skis.
