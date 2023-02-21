Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand loosely ties together three very different stories under the broad umbrella of "football personalities," taking note of the Monday death at age 95 of former Vikings owner Red McCombs and trying to define McCombs' legacy. Plus Jerry Kill has a permanent reminder of his 2022 New Mexico State team and new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon considers Mike Zimmer a "mentor."

11:00: Star Tribune high school sports reporter Ron Haggstrom joins Rand for a look at his recent reporting on transfers and how they are impacting prep sports — and particularly high-level boys' basketball in Minnesota.

27:00: Patrick Beverley is going home, but not to the Wolves; the Gophers men's basketball team takes another familiar L.

