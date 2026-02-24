Our Lady of Guadalupe is serving up comfort food this Lent

Our Lady of Guadalupe has always cooked its way through hard times.
“This parish was built one taco at a time; one enchilada at a time,” said the Rev. James Bernard, pastor of the oldest Spanish-speaking church in Minnesota.
Other Catholic churches lighten the austere season of Lent with fried fish dinners in the church basement. But this close-knit parish on the lower West Side of St. Paul has a different take on comfort food.
“We’re not a wealthy parish. We’re a break-even parish and so we fundraise and we have food sales when we need money to fix something,” Bernard said. “Lenten enchiladas is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
This year, the weekly dinners offer a chance to come together to community that’s been torn apart for months. Bernard said church attendance declined this year as many parishioners stayed home while thousands of ICE agents were here.
On Feb. 20, the first Friday of Lent, folk art bunting draped the parish hall. The kitchen bustled with volunteers mixing cheese enchilada filling and preparing gallons of sauce from a recipe that is one family’s closely guarded secret. A table at the back of the hall was heaped with homemade desserts.
“We need it every year, but now more than ever,” said Bernard, who was first in line for the first plate of enchiladas that first Friday.
But instead of lines out the door by 11 a.m., guests trickled in for a plate or to order take-out. The crowds have yet to return.