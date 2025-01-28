Is it safe to travel to Mexico? What to do if you have a trip planned.

In the wake of the death of Mexican drug lord “El Mencho” this past weekend, travelers braced for chaos.
Social media featured alarming images of fire and smoke rising on Feb. 22 in the scenic resort city of Puerto Vallarta. Flights were canceled Sunday and Monday, including four planes returning to Minneapolis-St. Paul. American tourists were urged to shelter in place in their hotels or resorts until further notice. U.S. government advisories were issued for areas across Mexico.
Mexico is by far Americans’ favorite foreign travel destination. Minnesotans have seven nonstop destinations to the country from MSP, with over 400,000 passengers each year to Cancun alone.
So with spring break upon us, is Mexico safe for travel? Here’s what to know about the crisis, and how to handle your vacation plans.
The situation on the ground
Mexico, the 13th largest country, is an expansive, complex nation, with cartel influence generally confined to specific regions.
The Puerto Vallarta situation is a striking contradiction: Although it is considered a beautiful and generally safe resort city and cultural haven, it also sits on the edge of Jalisco state, which is dominated by El Mencho’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The U.S. Embassy’s fourth and latest security update on the cartel conflict earmarks Jalisco and nearby Nayarit state, Baja California (including Tijuana), and areas of Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, State of Mexico, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz and Zacatecas states.
Other than Puerto Vallarta, that doesn’t include a lot of tourist hotspots easily accessible from MSP. Los Cabos in Baja California Sur, arty San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, and seaside Ixtapa and Acapulco in Guerrero are not mentioned.