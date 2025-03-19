Agriculture

Organic Valley’s new CEO rose from intern to co-op’s top job

Shawna Nelson will be the fourth chief executive of the La Farge, Wis.-based cooperative and the first woman to lead the business.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 4:58PM
A variety of Organic Valley's milks on display inside the retail store at the company's offices in 2024. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shawna Nelson joined Organic Valley in 2005 as an intern.

Next week, the western Wisconsin native will become the cooperative’s fourth CEO and the first woman to take on that role.

“The dedication and passion of our employees, board and farmer member-owners inspires me every day,” Nelson said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to working in collaboration across the cooperative to build on our successes and continue to serve our mission now and for generations to come.”

Based in La Farge, Wis., Organic Valley counts about 1,600 organic farmers as owners — many of them in Minnesota — and has roughly $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

Outgoing CEO Jeff Frank is leaving to take the reins at Tennessee-based Monogram Foods. He came to Organic Valley in 2023 after a 25-year career at Hormel Foods, headquartered in Austin, Minn.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Frank said in a statement.

The cooperative cut its debt in half, boosted profits and gained top market share among branded organic dairy during his short tenure.

Board President Dave Hardy said Nelson is the best pick to continue that progress.

“She has shown dedication to the mission and to organic food, and with her vision, will lead our farmer-owned cooperative forward,” Hardy said in a news release. “Jeff’s achievements were remarkable, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.”

Shawna Nelson, the next CEO of Organic Valley. (Organic Valley)

Nelson will start as chief executive March 28, and she’ll be facing a tough market for the food industry overall.

The lingering effects of inflation and economic uncertainty are making consumers and businesses more cautious. As of last week, a half-gallon of organic milk cost $4.56, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s $2.63 more than a conventional option. But the cost of organic milk has dropped 36 cents through the past year.

All fluid milk has also faced declining consumption for decades in the U.S., though cheese and butter are trending up.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

