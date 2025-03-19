Organic Valley’s new CEO rose from intern to co-op’s top job

Shawna Nelson joined Organic Valley in 2005 as an intern.
Next week, the western Wisconsin native will become the cooperative’s fourth CEO and the first woman to take on that role.
“The dedication and passion of our employees, board and farmer member-owners inspires me every day,” Nelson said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to working in collaboration across the cooperative to build on our successes and continue to serve our mission now and for generations to come.”
Based in La Farge, Wis., Organic Valley counts about 1,600 organic farmers as owners — many of them in Minnesota — and has roughly $1.2 billion in annual revenue.
Outgoing CEO Jeff Frank is leaving to take the reins at Tennessee-based Monogram Foods. He came to Organic Valley in 2023 after a 25-year career at Hormel Foods, headquartered in Austin, Minn.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Frank said in a statement.
The cooperative cut its debt in half, boosted profits and gained top market share among branded organic dairy during his short tenure.
Board President Dave Hardy said Nelson is the best pick to continue that progress.