Opinion: Saving Minnesota birds starts with safer buildings

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Scientists have long recognized birds as key indicators of environmental health. As Minnesota ecologist Sean Peterson told me: “Birds are one of the best tools for understanding how healthy ecosystems work. They’re our ‘canaries in the coal mine.’ ” When bird populations decline, it’s often an early warning that something is seriously wrong.
Right now in Minnesota, the canary is falling silent — and we should be paying attention. With spring migration underway, this is the perfect time to take action to protect birds.
Over the past 50 years, nearly 3 billion birds have disappeared. Due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change and other human-caused environmental factors, North American bird populations have plummeted by 30% since 1970.
One leading cause of bird mortality is collisions with buildings. Building strikes kill an estimated 1 billion birds every year in the U.S. alone. Windows are the primary culprit. Birds often mistake reflections of trees or sky on the glass for the real thing.
In Minnesota, taking action for birds is especially important. The Mississippi Flyway — which includes Minnesota — is one of the greatest bird migration corridors on the planet, stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada. Roughly 60% of North American birds depend on the Mississippi Flyway for food, shelter and safe passage on their long journeys.
But sadly, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Twin Cities is one of the worst urban areas in the country for migrating birds. The lab’s 2019 study found that bright nighttime lights in Minneapolis and St. Paul disorient birds in the flyway and increase building strikes.