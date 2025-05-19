Opinion: Prostate cancer: Questions of medicine, money and risk

Two to three percent of men, mostly older, reportedly die from prostate cancer. However, in one study, autopsies of men never diagnosed revealed that nearly 35%, ages 70 to 80, died with, if not from, prostate cancer. With more time, some of the cancers might have caused those deaths. An estimated 12.5% of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, yet fewer than 50% are regularly screened, if at all. Prostate cancers are mostly found in men 65 and older but can be found in men 40 to 50. Of men diagnosed with prostate cancer, 10-20% will have locally advanced/regional or distant metastasized cancer. Statistics on prevalence and mortality rates in Black men are around twice that of white men. Conclusion: Prostate cancer is fairly common, increasingly so in older men, and for a minority of men it can be deadly.