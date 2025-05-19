Opinion: Prostate cancer: Questions of medicine, money and risk

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
On Sunday came word that former President Joe Biden has stage four prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. We don’t know definitively whether he had been tested for the disease regularly, but it seems that if he had been, he — and we — would have known sooner, at an earlier, more easily treatable stage. Bone metastasis is a big problem.
Maybe he was tested and it was kept secret. Alternatively, he followed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines not to test men 70 and older, which makes no sense for a sitting president.
Two to three percent of men, mostly older, reportedly die from prostate cancer. However, in one study, autopsies of men never diagnosed revealed that nearly 35%, ages 70 to 80, died with, if not from, prostate cancer. With more time, some of the cancers might have caused those deaths. An estimated 12.5% of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, yet fewer than 50% are regularly screened, if at all. Prostate cancers are mostly found in men 65 and older but can be found in men 40 to 50. Of men diagnosed with prostate cancer, 10-20% will have locally advanced/regional or distant metastasized cancer. Statistics on prevalence and mortality rates in Black men are around twice that of white men. Conclusion: Prostate cancer is fairly common, increasingly so in older men, and for a minority of men it can be deadly.
With that confounding statistical backdrop, in 2012 the USPSTF astonishingly recommended with unambiguous clarity that doctors should not screen for prostate cancer. Their rationale was that harms outweighed the benefits of screening. For if you tell a man he has cancer, he’ll want it gone the fastest way possible, usually surgically, even with unpleasant, though normally temporary side effects. (Citing similar statistics on prevalence and mortality rates, the USPSTF has worryingly drawn similar conclusions regarding overdiagnosis and overtreatment of breast cancer.)
Here’s the calculus: With a first prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, a second confirmatory PSA, then an MRI and a biopsy followed by surgery, combined, too much money is spent on treating the majority of diagnosed men who would probably not die from prostate cancer anyway. The USPSTF reasoned thus, with a spreadsheet-like medical perspective.
But avoid screening as a matter of policy and you risk missing men with aggressive or metastasized cancer. Somehow catch it late, and thereafter may come very costly treatment, somewhat extending life, or not — either way, it’s a dubious ethical and financial proposition.