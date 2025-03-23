Is the now-standard approach to prostate cancer too lax? In my case it was.

Most men with prostate cancer will indeed not die principally of prostate cancer. However, those with an aggressive form may see their lives shortened by five to seven years or more, and undergo harsher, more costly treatment, assuming their cancer is even caught. In the seven years after the 2012 guidelines were issued, fewer prostate cancers were diagnosed and treated. Yet the rate of aggressive cancers diagnosed rose at the rate of 4-7% a year. Because fewer prostatectomies were done, there were some cost savings. However, those cost savings were offset by the cost of treating aggressive cancers, which can be orders of magnitude greater. Moreover, those with aggressive forms suffer the same or greater quality-of-life issues as men treated surgically, while likely having shortened lives.