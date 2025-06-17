Opinion: Abortion was a possible motivation for the shootings. We will continue defending reproductive health care.

We will be clear: Abortion is health care. It is health care that can be emotional, complicated and deeply personal. It is health care that is constantly threatened and restricted by those who do not understand the complexity of pregnancy and its consequences. It is health care that we are proud to say Hortman and Hoffman helped to enshrine in our state Constitution. It is health care that should never be obstructed by anyone, and certainly not by those who use violence as their means. It is health care that we will continue to support and provide.