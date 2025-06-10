Opinion: A budget that only a University of Minnesota administrator could love

The Twin Cities has not historically had a problem attracting students, but with the administration’s proposed 6.5% tuition increase pushing public higher education even farther out of Minnesotans’ reach, this “enrollment management office” is a brilliant stroke. With more state residents unable to afford the U, it will allow the campus to reach those “potential students across the nation” who would pay higher, nonresidential tuition rates on which the administration appears to be betting.