Opinion: A budget that only a University of Minnesota administrator could love

Gregg Goldman, the University of Minnesota’s executive vice president for finance and operations, got it right in a recent interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune: We’re witnessing “a once-in-a-lifetime assault” on higher education, he said.
Yet while Goldman is undoubtedly correct about the authoritarian onslaught from Donald Trump and the anti-intellectual movement, the U’s problems are not confined to federal attacks and flat funding from the state. There’s also the university itself.
Apparently impervious to years of legitimate grumbling about administrative bloat and the appalling arms race in administrative salaries, Goldman, in an email informing faculty and staff that programs are being cut and tuition raised, offered up this precious gem: “administrative areas … have suffered from underinvestment for some time” and will now be one of the university’s “spending priorities.”
Wait, what? We don’t spend enough on administration?
Only an administrator could pen such nonsense, and it takes a special talent — one apparently possessed only by administrators — to genuinely believe it.
So what will this new investment look like? We don’t fully know, but the administration’s proposed budget — which the Board of Regents is scheduled to review later this week — offers some clues.