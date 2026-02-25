Advertisement
Advertisement

Culture

One Minute Tours guy apologizes to Minnesotans

He announced his departure in a 12-minute video on Feb. 15.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 4:00PM
John O’Sullivan has posted an apology online to Minnesotans offended by his move to Australia. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

Minnesota’s One Minute Tours guy John O’Sullivan is in Australia, but he’s still grappling with the negative feedback he received online after announcing that he and his family had left the country.

In a two-minute video posted Feb. 25 to his Instagram, Reddit, TikTok and YouTube accounts, he said he realized his departure video made Minnesota look “uniquely bad” when actually he was trying to make a point about the nation.

“I’m not sorry about moving to Australia. I’m not sorry about the decisions I made for my family, but I am sorry that I upset people so much and it doesn’t matter what my intentions were,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday morning, Minneapolis time; early Thursday morning Australia time.

He and his wife began planning their international move after the shooting at Annunciation Church in late August. He said they knew people in the church and had young children ― ages 5 and 2 ― who would soon be starting school. In Australia, the school year starts in January, so they needed to move fast, he said.

He wasn’t expecting such a negative reaction or that people saw him as a sort of “hometown commentator.”

“In trying to share a serious thought that I had about school shootings, I think I missed the mark in timing and tone,” he said.

View post on Instagram
 

By 9:10 a.m. Feb. 25, the Instagram video already had 70-plus comments.

Some followers on Instagram sympathized.

Advertisement

“Love you man, no need to be sorry for choosing to live your life as you see fit,” Instagram user @run_stp wrote. “Nothing you’ve ever done has come across to me as inauthentic.”

Others echoed their earlier feelings of betrayal.

“Is there a ‘just go away’ button?” @kevin.mccarty wrote.

“I’m really sorry I ran and hid guys,” @maxjensen_11 wrote.

In the video, O’Sullivan also clarified that he did not use funds from his Kickstarter for “Hidden Middle,” a TV show telling stories from the Midwest, to help with the move to Australia.

Mankato-raised O’Sullivan previously lived in Australia for six years and has dual citizenship. His wife is from Australia, where O’Sullivan is picking up his walking tour business again.

Advertisement

He left Jan. 12, just days after Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE. On Jan. 24, federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti.

“I woke up and saw the news of Alex Pretti and if I were in the Twin Cities I would be in the protests,” he said. “I’d be out there. That’s what I did the last few years ― make a difference.”

about the writer

about the writer

Alicia Eler

Critic / Reporter

Alicia Eler is the Minnesota Star Tribune's visual art reporter and critic, and author of the book “The Selfie Generation. | Pronouns: she/they ”

See Moreicon

More from Culture

See More

Culture

One Minute Tours guy apologizes to Minnesotans

card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

He announced his departure in a 12-minute video on Feb. 15.

Music

Bream: New nominees for Rock Hall of Fame will upset Gene Simmons

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image

Real Estate

Minnesota’s most expensive house listing just dropped in price

card image
Advertisement