Bream: New nominees for Rock Hall of Fame will upset Gene Simmons

Without apologies to Gene Simmons, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 new nominees on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and they include artists identified with hip-hop, Latin and R&B music, as well as rock.
There are 10 first-time nominees including hip-hop legends Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan, Latin siren Shakira and R&B superstar Luther Vandross.
Simmons, of Hall of Fame band Kiss, recently blasted the Rock Hall for inducting artists who don’t play rock music.
Other new names on the ballot are pop powerhouse Pink, British pop/rock hitmaker Phil Collins, heartland rocker Melissa Etheridge, R&B boy band New Edition, Aussie rockers INXS and one-studio-album wonder Jeff Buckley.
Six of the finalists are women, the second largest number of women candidates in one year, behind seven in 2021. And eight of the 17 acts are people of color.
Back on the ballot again are the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade.
The inductees will be determined by about 1,200 people in the music industry, including previous Rock Hall inductees, executives, historians and critics. I am a long-time voter.
Unlike the perpetually outspoken Simmons, I don’t take a narrow view of what rock ‘n’ roll means. It’s a state of mind, often fueled by rebellion or a need to express oneself. Often, it’s just a slice of young people’s culture or people who are young at heart.