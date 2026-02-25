Advertisement
Bream: New nominees for Rock Hall of Fame will upset Gene Simmons

First-timers on the list include Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 12:45PM
Lauryn Hill is a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Without apologies to Gene Simmons, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 new nominees on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and they include artists identified with hip-hop, Latin and R&B music, as well as rock.

There are 10 first-time nominees including hip-hop legends Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan, Latin siren Shakira and R&B superstar Luther Vandross.

Simmons, of Hall of Fame band Kiss, recently blasted the Rock Hall for inducting artists who don’t play rock music.

Other new names on the ballot are pop powerhouse Pink, British pop/rock hitmaker Phil Collins, heartland rocker Melissa Etheridge, R&B boy band New Edition, Aussie rockers INXS and one-studio-album wonder Jeff Buckley.

Six of the finalists are women, the second largest number of women candidates in one year, behind seven in 2021. And eight of the 17 acts are people of color.

Back on the ballot again are the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade.

The inductees will be determined by about 1,200 people in the music industry, including previous Rock Hall inductees, executives, historians and critics. I am a long-time voter.

Unlike the perpetually outspoken Simmons, I don’t take a narrow view of what rock ‘n’ roll means. It’s a state of mind, often fueled by rebellion or a need to express oneself. Often, it’s just a slice of young people’s culture or people who are young at heart.

In other words, I don’t have hard and fast rules limited by semantics. It might as well be the Popular Music Hall of Fame, but let’s be frank, that moniker isn’t as sexy as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Winners will be announced in April, with the induction ceremonies taking place in the fall.

Here is my first blush assessment, rating this year’s candidates as yes, no or maybe. I’ll have to winnow down my decision when the ballots are due this spring.

The Black Crowes. A band of sometimes bickering brothers. Loved their mix of soul with Southern rock. Like I said last year, it’s often an exciting live band but not important. No.

Jeff Buckley. Death becomes you when you’re a prodigious singer. One studio album and one live disc created a mythical figure (who drowned) but not a Hall of Famer. No.

Mariah Carey. What a voice. What a parade of hits, topped off by our only modern Christmas classic. I’m not her biggest fan, maybe because she so rarely performed in the Twin Cities or even toured much at all. Yes.

Phil Collins performs during the opening ceremony for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in August.
Phil Collins is already in the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis and now he's nominated as a solo artist. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Phil Collins. Already a Hall of Famer with Genesis, he was a massive solo artist in the 1980s with his radio-friendly pop/rock craftsmanship. He gets extra points for playing in both London and Philadelphia at Live Aid in 1985. Yes.

Melissa Etheridge. This woman rocks. Kansas’ answer to Bruce Springsteen maybe underappreciated. Maybe.

Lauryn Hill. Oh, I could invoke the Jeff Buckley rule of one studio and one concert album but “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was a landmark, Grammy-sweeping album, and she’s proven herself as a captivating and compelling if often tardy performer. Yes.

Billy Idol lets out a rebel yell. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Billy Idol. I’ll repeat what I said last year: An underrated 1980s MTV star whose enduring rockers “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding” and “Dancing with Myself” still resonate as does his ballad “Eyes Without a Face.” An invigorating live performer, he gets extra points for that marvelously spiky hair. Yes.

INXS. I dug Australia’s answer to the Rolling Stones and turned up their singles in the 1980s and early ‘90s. But after singer Michael Hutchence’ssuicide, they lost me, especially by auditioning for a new singer via a TV talent show. No.

Iron Maiden. It’s the third nomination in the past six years for this veteran British metal band. They were never my cup of tea. No.

Joy Division/New Order. As I pointed out last year, the short-lived Joy Division was certainly one of England’s most noteworthy postpunk bands, but New Order has had a longer run with its electronic dance music. Should the groups have been nominated separately? Maybe.

New Edition. This Boston boy band wanted to be the new Jackson 5. They were fun but the various members’ post-New Edition output was more impressive. No.

Oasis. Third consecutive year on the ballot. The bickering Gallagherbrothers mattered to ‘90s rock fans who appreciated the wonder wall of derivative Beatles sound. Last year’s surprising reunion tour boosted Oasis’ standing. Definitely. Maybe.

Singer Pink performs during her "The Truth About Love" tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday March 22, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: MIN2013032617495669
Daring pop singer Pink is a first-time nominee for the Rock Hall. (Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press)

Pink. A powerhouse pop singer with important messages in song and unrivaled daring onstage (she’s a somersaulting acrobat singing while flying over crowds). Yes.

Sade. The less-than-prolific, press-shy queen of quiet storm practically invented a radio format with her jazzy soul balladry and delivered satisfyingly sexy concerts, as well. Yes.

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Shakira is vying for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time. (Tns - Tns/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shakira. The Colombian siren may be called the Queen of Latin Music but I don’t think she’s had as much impact with Rock Hall voters. No.

Luther Vandross. This colossal talent was apparently Cher’s favorite R&B singer, whom Kendrick Lamar and SZA immortalized in song last year with “Luther.” Yes.

Wu-Tang Clan. Deeply accomplished with eight rappers, each with distinctive personalities taking turns on the mic. This New York collective dropped classic hip-hop albums, spun off into successful solo and duo careers, and endured with meaningful group projects all the way until 2025. Wu-Tang forever, indeed. Yes.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

More from Music

