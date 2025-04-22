Olson: Pete Hegseth has no business at the Pentagon

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Why is Pete Hegseth still secretary of defense?
The Minnesota native has shown himself breathtakingly unprepared to lead, unwilling to admit mistakes and adamant that no course correction is needed. The political divide in this country is great, but on this we can agree: The lives of our troops abroad matter more than partisan differences at home.
Hegseth has failed to meet President Donald Trump’s confidence in him with even a modicum of competence. Setting aside, for now, the reports of discord at the Pentagon under his brief tenure, what cannot be overlooked for another moment is Hegseth’s casual, careless handling of sensitive military information. The more we learn, the more there is to fear.
NBC News reported that minutes before the attack on Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen last month, U.S. Central Command leader Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla used a secure government system to send detailed operational information to Hegseth about when the jets would launch and reach their targets.
Within 10 minutes, Hegseth used his personal phone to share the troop movements with a Signal chat group involving 13 people, including his wife, brother and personal attorney, according to the NBC report.
That was the second such incident of Hegseth’s involvement in a Signal group chat during which highly sensitive troop movements were discussed. A month ago, the Atlantic magazine revealed that Hegseth was a participant in a group chat that inadvertently included the publication’s editor, Jeffrey Goldberg. The discussions Goldberg saw took place two hours before U.S. troops struck the Houthis.