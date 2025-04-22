Olson: Pete Hegseth has no business at the Pentagon

“The military should always pride itself on operational security. If the reports are true, the secretary of defense has failed at operational security, and that is unacceptable,” Bacon, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Axios. While he stopped short of calling for Hegseth’s resignation, he was candid about the partisan divide. “If a Democrat did this, we’d be demanding a scalp,” Bacon said. “I don’t like hypocrisy. We should be Americans first when it comes to security.”