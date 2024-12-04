News & Politics

Bloomington police: No confession on thumb drives from O.J. Simpson’s ex-bodyguard

TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that Bloomington police may have unwittingly come into possession of a recorded murder confession after arresting a former bodyguard of Simpson’s more than two years ago.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 12:27AM
Lawyers and O.J. Simpson in 1990s-style suits standing up with a deputy in the background in the courtroom.
Defendant O.J. Simpson and members of his defense team react as the jury, many wearing white T-shirts sporting a slogan from a local pizza chain, walk into the courtroom in Los Angeles on Friday, May 5, 1995. From left to right are Barry Scheck, Peter Neufeld, O.J. Simpson, Johnnie Cochran Jr., and Robert Shapiro. (Reed Saxon/The Associated Press)

What would have been a wild story was quickly put to rest Tuesday when Bloomington police issued a statement clarifying that no, it was not in possession of a recorded O.J. Simpson murder confession.

TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that Bloomington police may have unwittingly come into possession of such a recording after arresting a former bodyguard of Simpson’s more than two years ago.

But about two hours after that report published, the suburban police department sent out a release that said the belongings seized during the arrest of Iroc Avelli had been inspected and officers “did not locate any information of evidentiary value for the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Here’s what police said happened:

Bloomington police arrested Avelli under suspicion of assault on March 3, 2022. Several items were taken by police in the process, including a backpack which contained multiple thumb drives, according to a statement.

In June of this year, about two months after Simpson died at age 76, Los Angeles police contacted Bloomington police.

They said Avelli and his attorney said one of the thumb drives in the backpack contained a recording of Simpson confessing to the infamous 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, according to Bloomington police.

A search warrant was granted to inspect the thumb drives. A copy was obtained by TMZ, dated June 26, and the document only said the results from the search were “pending.”

TMZ has since updated its headline to read, “O.J. Simpson Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Has Murder Confession Recording ... But Police Find No Evidence.”

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis nonprofit that fed low-income kids will dissolve after state investigation

A probe by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office found that Gar Gaar Family Services violated laws regarding its operations and financial transactions.

Twin Cities

Minneapolis City Council urges amnesty for U of M pro-Palestinian protesters, but Frey plans to veto

card image

News & Politics

Bloomington PD: O.J. Simpson's ex-bodyguard did not have murder confession on thumb drives

Lawyers and O.J. Simpson in 1990s-style suits standing up with a deputy in the background in the courtroom.