Officials on Monday released the identity of a man who was shot to death after a fight at a party in north Minneapolis over the weekend.
“Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement.
William Demone Walker, 46, of Denver was shot in the head about 6:15 a.m. Saturday and died in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
One man was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct, but investigators were looking into whether he played a role in the shooting. No other arrests have been announced.
Police said they believe the shooting happened after a fight at a nearby party spilled into the street.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
There have been 61 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 50 at this time last year.
