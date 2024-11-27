Officials ID man fatally shot at a Minneapolis gas station this week

Officials on Wednesday publicly identified the man who was fatally shot outside a Minneapolis gas station this week.
The shooting occurred at a North Side location that has drawn a lot of police attention this year.
Hussanee Abdul-Malik Harris, 23, of Minneapolis, was shot in the back Monday at the Full Stop Gas & Food at 1818 Lowry Av. N. and died that same day at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Police said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon in connection with this homicide.
The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m., when someone approached Harris, words were exchanged and gunfire erupted, police said.
This block in the Jordan neighborhood has earned a reputation for drug dealing, prostitution and, occasionally, gunfire in recent years — with neighbors singling out the gas station on the corner as a longtime magnet for trouble.
Police calls to the business number in the hundreds since Jan. 1, records show, mainly for directed patrols, various disturbances and drug activity. But officers have also responded at least 15 times to reports of a person with a firearm, shots fired, assaults and robberies on the property this year.
In 2020, a teenager was killed and another person wounded when a dispute between two groups escalated into gunfire. A few weeks earlier, a 48-year-old man died after being shot while sitting inside a car near N. Logan and Lowry avenues.
The previous year, 16-year-old Caleb Livingston suffered permanent paralysis and was left in a near-vegetative state after being shot in the head while on a quick detour at the Full Stop to fill his gas tank. The boy was in Minneapolis, visiting from Illinois, when a brief confrontation erupted near the pumps.
Livingston died three years later due to complications from his injuries. His mother, Jennifer LeMay, sued the estate of Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer in 2021, alleging that Wright shot her son, although he was never charged in the shooting. That lawsuit was dismissed last year.
Police urged anyone with information about Monday’s killing to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.
There have been 69 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares with 61 at this time last year.
