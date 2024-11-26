Minneapolis

Midday shooting on Minneapolis street leaves man dead, police hunting for gunman

Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the fatal shooting, outside a gas station in the middle of the day, “unacceptable and shocking.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024
Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a North Side gas station in the middle of the day.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. Monday outside Full Stop Gas & Food in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue N., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find a man critically wounded. Emergency responders took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police have announced no arrests.

“Words were exchanged, and the second man pulled out a firearm” and opened fire, a police statement read.

“This senseless act of gun violence in broad daylight is unacceptable and shocking,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement.

Police urged anyone with information about the death to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

There have been 69 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares with 61 at this time last year.

Paul Walsh

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

