Officials on Friday identified the 1½-year-old boy who police suspect suffered a fatal overdose in his father’s St. Paul home on Christmas Day.
Officials ID 1½-year-old boy who police suspect suffered fatal overdose on Christmas in Twin Cities
Both parents were arrested, but charges might not come this week.
Jackson Joseph Weidell overdosed Wednesday at the residence in the 1000 block of E. 5th Street, according to police.
The boy’s 38-year-old father and 31-year-old mother have been in jail since Wednesday, but they are expected to be released without charges as the investigation continues into what led to Jackson’s death, police said. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
“We are waiting for the toxicology report, and that won’t be back for quite a while,” said police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.
Officers found Jackson unresponsive shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Dayton’s Bluff home. The child was taken to Regions Hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.
Police said they arrested the parents at the scene on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.
Recent court records show the overdose occurred in the father’s home, and his mother lives elsewhere in the Twin Cities.
In March, the father filed a petition with the court requesting an order for protection from the mother alleging that she has left drug residue around his house where his 3-year-old daughter could reach and ingest. A judge, however, dismissed the request nine days later when the father failed to show up for a hearing on the matter.
