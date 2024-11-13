Greater Minnesota

Fargo police shoot and kill 65-year-old man who allegedly had gun

Officers answered a medical call for a suicidal man who later exited a house with a handgun, police say.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2024 at 9:00PM
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fargo on Wednesday. (Provided)

Fargo police officers on Wednesday fatally shot a 65-year-old armed man while responding to a mental health call, police say.

Officers were called to a medical assist at a residence in the 6100 block of 61st Avenue S. just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Dave Zibolski, who said the police department received numerous calls from the man beginning at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Zibolski said the man asked for medical assistance and had shared suicidal ideations.

Responding officers talked with the man, who was armed and still inside the residence, for about a half-hour; he then “exited the house with a handgun [and] officers subsequently discharged their firearms,” according to Zibolski. Emergency medical personnel provided first aid but the man died at the scene.

At an afternoon news conference Wednesday, Zibolski said officials are notifying the man’s next of kin; his name will be released publicly on Thursday.

Zibolski said two officers who fired at the man: a sergeant with eight years of experience and an officer with 10 months of experience. Their names will be released publicly on Friday. Per department policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Fargo police have had a number of contacts with the man, including six this year, that have been resolved without incident, Zibolski said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. We understand that losing someone in this way is profoundly tragic and our hearts are with them during this difficult time,” Zibolski said, later adding to also “keep our officers and their families in your prayers, as well. They are equally traumatized by incidents like this.”

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new St. Cloud Today newsletter.

