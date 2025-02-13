“I wanted to do well at my job even if I didn’t understand why it needed to happen right then, so I was really focused on cleaning up this display,” said Tschudi-Campbell. “Holly kept saying, ‘Oh, you can skip that part.’ But I was all, ‘If I’m doing it, I will do it well.’ So it took a lot longer than everyone expected, apparently. It took me like 10 minutes to get to the fake book. I was in work mode, so I didn’t transition very well to proposal mode.”