North Minneapolis apothecary’s goal: ‘Where holistic well-being meets community empowerment’

The scent of fresh vegetable soup greeted customers who walked into Eva Nyrie Garrett’s North Minneapolis storefront last week.
The aroma wafting from the kitchen tucked into the corner of Natural Me Apothecary is just one of many comforting and healing aspects of the city’s first Black woman-owned shop of its kind, which has now found its brick-and-mortar home at 707 N. 47th Avenue in the city’s Webber-Camden neighborhood just off Lyndale Avenue
Garrett, a certified herbalist and naturopath — or practitioner of alternative medicine — founded Natural Me Apothecary in 2019 with the mission to make natural-based remedies and healthy food accessible to everyone, regardless of income or background. She opened her shop in November, and her mission statement, “Where holistic well-being meets community empowerment” shows her intent to care for and heal an underserved community.
A North side native, Garrett witnessed firsthand health disparities in the North side. According to the 2023 Minnesota Health Access Survey, nearly 31% of Black Minnesotans forwent care, making them the third highest racial group after Hispanics (34%) and Native Americans (41%) not seeking healthcare services when needed.
“That was one of the main reasons I wanted the apothecary to be in North Minneapolis because I kind of wished there was something like that when I was growing up,” Garrett said.
The apothecary offers a selection of over 320 herbs and other goods sourced from small, locally-owned businesses. Garrett hosts classes and workshops that teach the community how to make remedies like tinctures, salves and teas.
“Food is medicine and what you eat is what is supposed to heal you,” Garrett said.
Eric Gustafson, a regular at Natural Me Apothecary, visits the store weekly for soup during his Friday lunch break. He doesn’t live in North Minneapolis, but he works in the area.