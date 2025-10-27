Vang: A letter to Kristi Noem after her visit to Minnesota last week

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Dear Secretary Kristi Noem,
Immigrants and refugees are not like your dog, Cricket. You can’t get rid of us just because we make you uncomfortable.
That might sound harsh, but so was your story — bragging about killing your own puppy because she was “untrainable.” It’s the kind of thing that sticks in your head when you see someone arrive in your community promising to “restore order.” It makes you wonder what kind of order they have in mind. Perhaps it’s the order that existed in Germany from 1933 to 1945.
I write to you from the heart of Minnesota — a place with one of the largest urban Native American populations, the largest Hmong community in the U.S., and one of the largest Somali diasporas. We’re also home to a fast-growing and deeply rooted Latino community whose businesses, music and family traditions stretch from Lake Street in Minneapolis to downtown Worthington. Together, we create a living mosaic that makes this state vibrant and complex.
My name is Ka Vang. I grew up in the Twin Cities. I came here as a Hmong refugee and experienced how churches, social service agencies and government offices helped families like mine find food when we were hungry, clothes for the harsh winters and housing when we needed it. Minnesota once prided itself on opening doors. But lately, your brand of politics has us double-checking the locks.
On Friday, hundreds of our neighbors gathered outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling to protest your visit and the expanded presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). You stood behind a table piled with guns and bags of drugs, making the news conference feel like a yard sale of fear. You warned Minnesotans to “support your law enforcement officers.” What we heard instead was a threat: that ICE is here, and no one should feel safe.