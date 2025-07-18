No prison for man who mistakenly killed ‘best friend’ while playing with gun in Twin Cities home

A judge has spared prison for a man who was among several people firing guns they thought were unloaded in a Brooklyn Park home when his firearm went off and killed his best friend.
Anwar Hussein Mohamed, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail and had a four-year term set aside after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Nebil Ahmed Omer on Oct. 12.
Along with jail time, Judge Sarah Hudleston ordered Mohamed to complete 120 hours of community service that focuses on firearms safety.
“The court found Mr. Mohamed to be particularly amenable to probation ... due to several factors including his early acceptance of responsibility, strong community support, his immediate and consistent remorse, and a nonexistent record,” read a statement from the County Attorney’s Office, which supported the sentence.
“This tragic accident took Nebil’s life and forever changed the lives of his loved ones, including his best friend, Anwar Mohamed,” County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Firearms are incredibly dangerous when handled unsafely or by individuals without proper training and experience, and we must use all the tools available to avoid incidents like this in the future.”
Moriarty’s statement was accompanied by a list of county libraries where free gun locks are available.
Included with the list was this caveat: “Do not bring firearms into libraries when picking up a free gun lock.”