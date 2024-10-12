Brooklyn Park police arrested two people Saturday in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one man dead.
Two arrested in Brooklyn Park shooting that left one dead
One man was killed in an early-morning shooting in Brooklyn Park, and two suspects were later arrested.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 10:31PM
Police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North at about 4:36 a.m. Saturday, and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a Brooklyn Park Police Department press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn’t yet been identified.
Later Saturday, Brooklyn Park detectives arrested two suspects who are being held at the Hennepin County Jail, according to police.
