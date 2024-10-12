Twin Cities Suburbs

Two arrested in Brooklyn Park shooting that left one dead

One man was killed in an early-morning shooting in Brooklyn Park, and two suspects were later arrested.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 10:31PM

Brooklyn Park police arrested two people Saturday in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North at about 4:36 a.m. Saturday, and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a Brooklyn Park Police Department press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn’t yet been identified.

Later Saturday, Brooklyn Park detectives arrested two suspects who are being held at the Hennepin County Jail, according to police.

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

