A group of friends were firing guns they thought were unloaded at one another inside a Brooklyn Park home last October before heading to a party in north Minneapolis.
Charge: Missing Brooklyn Park shooter who accidentally killed friend is international flight risk
Anwar Hussein Mohamed was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend, Nebil Ahmed Omer.
When they returned home around 4 a.m., Anwar Hussein Mohamed, 20, allegedly fired one of the guns again, thinking it was empty. It was not. The single bullet killed Nebil Ahmed Omer, 19, of Blaine.
Mohamed, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested the day of the shooting but released three days later without charges. On Friday, he was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County District Court, but his whereabouts are unknown and the charging documents seeking a warrant claim there are “concerns of international flight risks.”
According to the charges:
Police arrived at the home on the morning of October 12 to see Omer lying dead. Police found a single bullet that had traveled through the house and was lodged in a bedroom door. There was one bullet casing near a couch.
As they went through the home, police found five men in a bedroom gathered and “very emotional.” Everyone in the home was taken in for questioning. A female witness began pounding the walls in the lobby of the police station screaming that “Anwar did it.”
That witness told police that the group were all friends and there was no problems or arguments. She said the house is normally filled with guns and the group regularly dry fires them at each other playfully.
She said that after Mohamed fired the gun and saw Omer collapse, he was in a state of shock and made several comments including, “What am I going to do, my life is over.”
Investigators arrested Mohamed and another person after speaking with the witness. Mohamed was visibly shaking when police tried to interview him but declined to give comment. He was held in Hennepin County jail for three days before being released. It took 52 days for officials to identify Omer as the victim.
Police collected a Glock 9-millimeter from the scene. Analysis of the weapon determined it fired the bullet found at the home. Mohamed’s fingerprint was found on the gun.
Mohamed has no criminal history in Minnesota.
