Officials ID 19-year-old man who was shot to death in Brooklyn Park in October

Officials on Tuesday released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death more than seven weeks ago in Brooklyn Park.
Two people were arrested, but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Nebil Ahmed Omer, of Blaine, was shot in the head on Oct. 12 at a home in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue N. and died there, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The office did not explain Tuesday why Omer’s identity was released 52 days after police found him dead.
Officers responded to a reported shooting about 4:35 a.m. and saw Omer dead inside the home, police said.
Police said they arrested two people, ages 20 and 21, that same day in connection with the shooting, but they were released three days later.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the cases have been submitted for review, but charges have yet to be filed as of Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
