News & Politics

No charges in case of Minnesota 3-year-old who found gun, accidentally shot himself

“There is not a reasonable likelihood of a successful prosecution in this case,” read a statement from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 7:28PM
Rudy Sweere (With permission from GoFundMe)

No charges will be filed in connection with the death of a Minnesota boy who found a gun in his home and accidentally shot himself, officials said Friday.

A caller to law enforcement about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29 reported the shooting in a home in Oak Valley Township, about 10 miles south of Wadena, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The wounded boy was taken by emergency responders to a hospital in Wadena and died that night from a gunshot to the head, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Other people were in the home at the time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An online fundraising page started on behalf of the family identified the boy as Rudy Sweere.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office has determined that there is not a reasonable likelihood of a successful prosecution in this case,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement issued Friday. “As such, no charges will be filed. This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and all those affected.”

The possible charge would have been a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing or leaving a loaded firearm where a child could gain access, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office spelled out for the first time the circumstances leading up to the boy’s death based on what it called “a comprehensive investigation”:

The home had childproof gun safety mechanisms in place, including secured doors and cabinets.

The shooting occurred in a room where the child was not permitted to be left alone. However, a childproof door mechanism was inadvertently left partly ajar for a brief period, allowing Rudy to enter. He then found the gun in a closed drawer.

“The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage all firearm owners to follow best practices for firearm safety,” its statement read, ”ensuring that firearms are stored securely and out of the reach of children at all times."

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities

How much of the $250 million in taxpayer money stolen in Feeding Our Future fraud case will prosecutors recover?

card image

Millions of dollars meant to fund meals for kids in need were instead spent on travel and international bank transfers that federal prosecutors may never recover.

Twin Cities Suburbs

E-bike rider killed after colliding with Twin Cities school bus as it turned at intersection

News & Politics

No charges in case of Minnesota 3-year-old who found gun, accidentally shot himself

card image