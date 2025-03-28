No charges in case of Minnesota 3-year-old who found gun, accidentally shot himself

No charges will be filed in connection with the death of a Minnesota boy who found a gun in his home and accidentally shot himself, officials said Friday.
A caller to law enforcement about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29 reported the shooting in a home in Oak Valley Township, about 10 miles south of Wadena, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The wounded boy was taken by emergency responders to a hospital in Wadena and died that night from a gunshot to the head, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Other people were in the home at the time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
An online fundraising page started on behalf of the family identified the boy as Rudy Sweere.
“After a thorough review of the evidence, the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office has determined that there is not a reasonable likelihood of a successful prosecution in this case,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement issued Friday. “As such, no charges will be filed. This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and all those affected.”
The possible charge would have been a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing or leaving a loaded firearm where a child could gain access, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office spelled out for the first time the circumstances leading up to the boy’s death based on what it called “a comprehensive investigation”: