3-year-old wounded by gunfire in western Minnesota, according to sheriff’s office

A toddler shot himself in western Minnesota in what officials are calling an accident.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 2:07PM
A caller to law enforcement about 5:40 p.m. Sunday reported the shooting in Oak Valley Township, located about 10 miles south of Wadena, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The wounded 3½-year-old child was taken by emergency responders to a hospital in Wadena. Officials have yet to disclose the child’s condition.
There is no word yet from the sheriff’s office about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, which officials have classified as accidental in nature.
The sheriff’s office also is not saying who might have been with the child at the time.