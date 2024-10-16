Greater Minnesota

Nine students injured as school bus hit by pickup in southwestern Minnesota

The school bus driver failed to yield at an intersection, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 11:41PM

REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. – A truck crashing into a school bus left nine students with minor injuries Wednesday morning in rural Redwood County, local officials said.

The bus driver, serving the Wabasso Public School District, failed to yield when entering the intersection of County Road 7 and 280th Street, which is south of Seaforth, a statement by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received word of the crash around 8:15 a.m. and identified the bus driver as Edward Aslesen, 72, of Milroy. The driver of the truck, a large Ford F550, was identified as Brandon Tusler, 23, of Welcome.

The crash remains under investigation, the statement by the sheriff’s office said.

Nine injured students on the bus were taken to local hospitals, a statement by Wabasso Public School District said.

“We are grateful that no serious injuries happened to our students, the driver, or the other driver,” said Jon Fulton, district superintendent, in the statement.

The school has made counseling services available for students, Fulton said.

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See More

