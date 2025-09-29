Nilfisk to close Brooklyn Park plant, lay off 105 workers

Nilfisk, a Denmark-based manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment, will permanently close its Brooklyn Park facility and lay off approximately 105 employees, the company said Friday in a notice to state officials.
The company will end its U.S. manufacturing operations, according to a Monday news release, but plans to maintain a presence in the Twin Cities by relocating its U.S. commercial office to another Twin Cities site in the first half of next year.
Ashley Riley, Nilfisk’s Americas vice president of marketing, said the remaining 75 to 100 commercial employees who worked in Brooklyn Park will move to the new location.
“We are very, very concerned about making sure we remain convenient for our current employee base,” Riley said. “There’s a lot of research going into where our current employees live and how far they would want to travel.”
Layoffs will begin Dec. 5 and roll out in nine phases, concluding by June 30, 2026.
“The hardest part of this transition is saying goodbye to some of our colleagues in Brooklyn Park, whose commitment and contributions we deeply respect and appreciate,” Eapen Chacko, Nilfisk’s Americas executive vice president, said in the news release. “At the same time, these changes are essential to sharpen our focus on customer value.”
The cuts affect a wide range of roles, from managers and engineers to production, logistics, quality, and maintenance staff. All employees will receive at least 60 days’ notice. Some affected workers are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 77 in Vadnais Heights.
The 181,436-square-foot plant will continue operating into mid-2026 before closing permanently. It is already for sale.