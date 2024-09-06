NFC North picks: Believing in the Lions, but not Caleb Williams (yet)
On the NFL Insider Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North as the 2024 NFL season gets underway.
In Green Bay, the Packers are the only NFL team that’s had to open the season on the road six straight years. They are 3-2 in those games heading into Friday night’s game against the Eagles, the first-ever NFL game in South America.
In Detroit, Jameson Williams — the player the Lions drafted 12th overall after trading up 20 spots with the Vikings in 2022 — will make his debut as the team’s No. 2 receiver, replacing Josh Reynolds, who left via free agency. Williams played 446 snaps a year ago. That’s expected to double as the Lions are buzzing about a possible breakout year for Williams.
In Chicago, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been impressed by a key intangible for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams: Not being a jerk. “Caleb’s done a nice job of being comfortable in who he is,” Waldron said of the team’s starting quarterback. “And I think leadership starts with the ability to go out there and perform at this level and also the ability to go out there and not force any sort of leadership on his teammates, especially being a young player.”
The picks
Packers (+2½) vs. Eagles
Friday, 7:15 p.m., São Paulo, Brazil
Last year ended with Philadelphia collapsing and the Packers surging. But momentum leaping from one year to the next doesn’t exist. After losing six of their last seven and switching out both coordinators, the Eagles get right in Week 1 with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley as teammates. The pick: Eagles 24, Packers 17.
Vikings (-1½) at Giants
Sunday, noon
Unlike Ed Donatell circa 2022, there’s a lot to like about Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores vs. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. And this is a winnable road game if the Vikings can run the ball. I’m siding with Dexter Lawrence II, the home team and an unshakeable skepticism of Sam Darnold. The pick: Giants 21, Vikings 13.
Titans (+4½) at Bears
Sunday, noon
I’m not a big believer in Williams, but he’s at home, has the superior talent surrounding him and should be better than Will Levis. The Elias Sports Bureau says quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall are 1-12-1 in season openers their rookie year. Williams makes it 2-12-1 Sunday. The pick: Bears 17, Titans 10
Rams (+3½) at Lions
Sunday, 7:20 p.m.
I suppose one should pick the Lions in Week 1 when one has picked them to win the Super Bowl, eh? Retaining offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a huge deal and gives a hungry Lions team the continuity it needs to keep proving everyone wrong. The pick: Lions 31, Rams 24.
Despite boasting one of the game’s best receivers, a QB looking to resurrect his career and a coach searching for balance, all of the Vikings’ success may depend on what Aaron Jones does in the backfield.