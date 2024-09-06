NFC North picks: Believing in the Lions, but not Caleb Williams (yet)

In Chicago, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been impressed by a key intangible for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams: Not being a jerk. “Caleb’s done a nice job of being comfortable in who he is,” Waldron said of the team’s starting quarterback. “And I think leadership starts with the ability to go out there and perform at this level and also the ability to go out there and not force any sort of leadership on his teammates, especially being a young player.”