New partnership hopes to restore this ‘species of special concern’ to the St. Louis River

The Great Lakes Aquarium hopes to buy a hatchery trailer fitted with tanks and filled with filtered river water to raise 3,500 fish. Once they are ready to be released, the DNR will stock 2,000 in the lower half of the river, and the Fond du Lac Band will stock 1,500 in the 200 miles of the upper estuary. The numbers sound large, but some of the youngest sturgeon (fry) that are stocked float downstream, and quite often become lunch for other fish or wildlife. The aquarium also plans to build an exhibit that would showcase 100 fish for a year, allowing them to grow, educate visitors and then be released into the river at a larger size, ensuring a higher rate of survival.