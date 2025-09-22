Large families have few apartment options in the Twin Cities. One development hopes to help.

A gleaming new apartment building stands to help revitalize a timeworn stretch of Maplewood’s Gladstone area.
The 65-unit Juniper also stands to meet a need that housing advocates say is acute across the metro and Minnesota: There aren’t enough apartments to house big families or families living with multiple generations under one roof — especially in affordable housing.
“It is about creating stability, opportunity and dignity for individuals and families who call Maplewood home,” Maplewood City Council Member Chonburi Lee said at Juniper’s grand opening Thursday.
The event gave attendees the opportunity to tour some of the building’s apartments, as well as its community room, playground, maker space and fitness center.
The Juniper, at Frost Avenue and English Street, offers nine four-bedroom apartments, 18 with three bedrooms and 23 with two, said Ashley Bisner, vice president of development for JB Vang, the building’s developer.
All units are considered affordable or deeply affordable and are reserved for households making from 30% to 60% of the area median income. Seven apartments are reserved for people with disabilities, and seven have been set aside for families experiencing homelessness.
Bisner said the developer’s market research showed a need for larger apartments. In Maplewood, where roughly 20% of residents identify as Asian, including many Hmong families, that need is clear.
“A lot of them have multigenerational family-living situations, so that was a factor that played into us deciding to have the larger units,” Bisner said.