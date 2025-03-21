Bloomington’s ordinance requiring affordable housing in multi-unit developments has brought mixed results

Bloomington has one of the strongest affordable housing statutes in the state, and it’s working — to a point.
Housing is considered affordable if its cost represents 30% or less of the area median income, which in the Twin Cities is calculated at $124,000 for a family of four.
Bloomington is exceeding goals for those at the higher end of the affordable-housing scale.
But like cities throughout the metro area, Bloomington still falls far short of supplying enough homes for the city’s lowest-income residents, according to the Metropolitan Council, which has set goals for all cities in the metro based on projected need.
“Bloomington has one of the most flexible and incentive-based inclusionary zoning policies that we have seen in the metro area, and it’s because of that they got the results they’ve achieved,” said Cecil Smith, CEO of Minnesota Multi Housing Association.
Six years ago, Bloomington’s City Council passed an ordinance requiring developers of new housing to designate a percentage for lower-income residents.
Bloomington’s ordinance uses an approach generally called inclusionary zoning, requiring developers to include affordable homes in new construction. In Bloomington, new developments of 20 or more homes must include at least 9% at affordable rates.
Alternatively, developers can contribute land or money to an affordable-housing trust fund in lieu of building the units themselves. Subsidies from the fund support other construction of affordable homes.