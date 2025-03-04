Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A bipartisan vision to build more homes in Minnesota
No city can do this on its own. We need a statewide approach.
By Spencer Igo, Michael Howard, Jordan Rasmusson and Lindsey Port
Whether we are talking to students, young families or seniors in urban, suburban or greater Minnesota, we all hear the same refrain: Housing costs too much. Minnesotans are right.
Six hundred thousand Minnesotans are cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their income in housing. The average age of a first-time homebuyer is now 38, a record high. Eviction filings are through the roof. And there isn’t a single county in the state where a family earning the median income can afford the median-priced home.
Underlying these challenges is one simple fact: Minnesota is not building enough homes — especially the kinds that Minnesotans are so desperate to find. We face a housing shortage of more than 100,000 homes across the state, which is leading to higher prices, fewer choices and myriad negative economic consequences — for families and for our state as a whole.
That is why, as legislators from across the aisle, representing districts from across the state, we are united in our belief that Minnesotans deserve more freedom and opportunity to find homes they can afford in communities where they want to live, work and raise a family.
So how do we address these challenges? First and foremost, we must acknowledge that the status quo is not working. Six years ago, a state task force called for bold action to address our housing shortage. Since then, the number of homes needed for an adequate supply in our state has doubled. So be wary of anyone who defends our current system as tenable.
Second, the vast majority of new homes being built are “high-end” homes. Minnesota home sale data shows that the largest share of sales last year came for homes sold for more than $500,000. This is happening for a variety of reasons, but a big one is that in many communities it is illegal or exceedingly difficult to build duplexes, townhouses or anything that isn’t a luxury home. Making matters worse are local policies that dictate luxury materials be used or other regulations that serve to drive up costs.
Third, we must acknowledge that no one city on its own can address our housing shortage. Some cities have innovated in recent years to legalize more housing types in more places. It’s having a positive impact. Still, no one city on their own can solve our housing shortage. It’s vital we take a statewide approach if we’re to meet our statewide challenge.
Some would have you believe that the nature of our housing market and the way it is regulated at the local level is too complex for the state to get involved in a productive manner. That’s just not true. “Red states” like Florida and Montana and “blue states” like Colorado and Washington have taken on housing shortages in recent years and it’s yielding positive results. We are in a great position to learn and move forward a vision that will deliver positive results.
Our “Yes to Homes Legislative Agenda” includes bills to address our housing challenges in three key ways:
1) Build more homes: We must jump-start the production of more homes, especially the kinds of homes that too often are torpedoed by overregulation: starter homes, townhouses and apartments.
2) Build homes faster: We can build homes that Minnesotans want faster by providing local leaders with the tools needed to streamline project approvals.
3) Make homes more affordable: We can cut costs if we eliminate unnecessary regulations that drive up prices, such as excessive parking, requiring HOAs and mandating luxury materials.
The stakes are high. When Minnesotans must move farther from jobs, their families and the communities that they grew up in just to afford a home, it does not just impede their financial stability — it hamstrings the economic prosperity of all of Minnesota. The ripple effects from the shortage of homes and higher costs touch every corner of our state. Too many Minnesotans are unable to reach the American dream of homeownership because of government policies, and it’s time for state leaders to take action to eliminate those barriers.
But we are up for this challenge. Minnesotans have never shied away from hard work, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves to pass these proven solutions. Our state’s history is one of collaboration, resilience and finding common ground. By applying those values to the home shortage, we can build a Minnesota where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township, and Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, are members of the Minnesota House. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, and Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, are members of the Minnesota Senate.
