Counterpoint | Stop fanning the flames of Minnesota’s flag culture war

Indeed, the new flag is rich with meaning and connections to Minnesota’s history. The eight-point star is a replica of the North Star embedded in the rotunda floor of the State Capitol. The dark blue “K” shape represents the shape of our state, and its color represents the night sky. The bright blue field symbolizes water. We are the Land of 10,000 Lakes. We are home to the headwaters of the Mississippi River. Water is instrumental to the history, the economy, the development and the identity of our state. The new flag also visually represents the very name of our state, Mni Sota Makoce, Dakota for “land where the waters reflect the sky.” To claim that the new flag is “divorced from anything in Minnesota’s past” is so far from the truth, it‘s laughable.