Counterpoint | Stop fanning the flames of Minnesota’s flag culture war

It is gratifying to see Minnesota’s new flag flying everywhere — from city halls to farmsteads — not just in the Twin Cities but across greater Minnesota.
Despite what Minnesota Star Tribune contributing columnist Andy Brehm may think (“Minnesota’s new flag is ugly and divisive. It deserves another do-over,” July 14), Minnesotans in every part of the state are embracing the new flag. Basing claims about the flag’s popularity on one county’s response to it is an inaccurate overgeneralization. Transitions to new things — whether that be new technologies, new programs, new shoes or new flags — naturally take time.
Change is a gradual process. When the new flag was adopted, sales of the old flag initially outstripped sales of the new flag at Herold Flags, Lee Herold’s flag store in Rochester. Herold now reports that sales are currently 50-50. As people grow accustomed to the change, one can foresee that the new flag will soon outsell the old flag.
Many Minnesotans have adjusted to the new flag and seek to move forward, but there are those who allege that the new flag is a source of controversy and division. These naysayers continue to fan the flames of the culture war fire over the state flag with their incendiary articles and social-media posts, and then complain that there’s a fire.
The sad truth is that most of these claims about the new flag and its redesign process are either misleading or outright false. Perhaps this is done intentionally to continue fueling division, or perhaps these claims are made out of ignorance. Either way, it is important to set the record straight.
The new flag was the product of a nonpartisan commission in the Minnesota Legislature composed of members representing diverse constituencies and regions within the state. The commission accepted designs from the public, then provided multiple opportunities for Minnesotans to comment. Over 2,000 flag designs were received and more than 20,000 Minnesotans provided feedback on those designs in three separate rounds of public comment. These written comments were followed up with public testimony from design advisers as well as additional members of the public. From the initial call for submissions to the final selection, every step was guided by a commitment to inclusivity, clarity and meaning.