New emergency shelter opens in Twin Cities suburb to help homeless residents

The new building off of Hwy. 36 and Osgood Avenue in Stillwater looks like a small hotel, with 30 individual furnished rooms with private bathrooms, plus common spaces, including a library and a dining room.
But it’s actually Washington County’s new emergency shelter, and it will soon house adults experiencing homelessness.
The shelter is the first of its kind for Washington County and one officials hope could be a model for others across the Twin Cities suburbs, where shelters are scarce. Many suburban counties, including Washington, have used or converted hotels to house homeless residents, but plans to build dedicated shelters often face community pushback. Dakota County’s plan for a similar building was paused nearly two years ago.
Homelessness is often considered a more urban issue, but people across the Twin Cities have increasingly struggled to afford housing as the cost of living rises. About 13% of the people experiencing homelessness in Minnesota said their last permanent address was in the suburbs, Wilder Foundation researchers found in a 2023 survey.
“Even if you don’t see what you think is stereotypical homelessness everyday, you do see people experiencing homelessness at the grocery store or working next to you,” said Jen Castillo, Washington County’s director of community services. “These are our community members.”
The new building, near the Washington County Government Center, will open to residents in December. The $12 million project was funded by state grants. The annual operating budget will be approximately $1.4 million.
Michelle Pribyl, housing studio leader at LHB, the architecture firm that built the shelter, said Washington County initially looked at converting hotels to shelters in 2021.
“It wasn’t a great fit, but luckily this land was available,” Pribyl said. “It allowed us to connect with the community and customize our build ... and think about how people live in a space.”