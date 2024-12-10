New details about life, background of Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect

Mangione was born in 1998 to Louis and Kathleen Mangione, and was part of a well-known family in Maryland that owned a wide range of businesses. Luigi’s grandfather, Nick Mangione Sr., and his wife purchased a golf course and country club in Howard County in the 1970s. It included a 220-room hotel, a 10,000-square-foot ballroom and an 85-seat amphitheater, according to the Washington Post. They had five daughters and five sons, including Luigi’s father Louis.