New Jersey-approved pastrami finds a permanent home in Minneapolis food hall

James Adams cares about sandwiches.
It’s a New Jersey thing: He grew up in south Jersey, where he’d sometimes stop into a deli three times in the same day.
“I would get a cannoli, a sandwich, a coffee,” he said. But in Minnesota, where he’s lived the past five years since marrying a Minnesotan, his idea to open a deli of his own didn’t take off right away.
The chef, who worked in restaurants on the Jersey Shore and started a line of resort-style pool bars in Costa Rica, got hyper-focused on one thing when he got to Minnesota: pastrami, which he makes from brining and smoking whole brisket.
He notices the popularity here of pop-ups, something that hadn’t really been around when he’d first gotten into the restaurant business. So, he decided to launch his own, in between his job cooking at Doug Flicker’s south Minneapolis bar the Bull’s Horn. But “people were just kind of like, pastrami? Huh?” Adams said.
His calls went unreturned. “And I was getting pretty down on myself, like, maybe they don’t care about sandwiches here. Because in New Jersey, it’s sandwiches everywhere.”
Finally, in late 2023, Bar Brava gave him his first break, letting him use the kitchen to introduce his scratch-made pastrami Reubens to Minneapolis. It sold out fast. From there, the pop-up, Kinsley’s Deli, took off. Since last fall, it’s been in residence on Sundays at Nova Bar in Hudson, Wis.
It turns out Adams wasn’t alone in caring about sandwiches.