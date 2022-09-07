A state lawmaker with experience leading a health care nonprofit has been named the next chief executive for the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Minnesota and surrounding states.

Ruth Richardson, 45, succeeds Sarah Stoesz, the long-time chief executive who announced in December plans to step down from the top position at St. Paul-based Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Richardson is a member of the Minnesota House representing Inver Grove Heights, Sunfish Lake as well as portions of Eagan and Mendota Heights. For the past three years, she's served as chief executive at Wayside Recovery Center, a nonprofit based in St. Louis Park that provides mental health and substance abuse support.

Richardson is the first Black woman to become CEO of the local Planned Parenthood affiliate, which is Minnesota's largest abortion provider.

"As I embark on this new chapter, health equity is definitely at the core and the focus of what I am excited about," she said of her leadership goals. "But also, just a recognition with the current landscape, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade … I know that we have a lot of work to do."

Polling this week by the Wall Street Journal suggests that support for abortion access has grown since the Supreme Court overturned this summer the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that provided abortion rights across the U.S. Since the ruling, several states have banned or restricted access.

The new CEO is running for re-election and will not be involved in political work or lobbying while holding her legislative seat, Planned Parenthood officials say. Stoesz will continue to serve as president of the Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota Action Fund at least through the November elections.

With operations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States serves more than 100,000 patients per year at 28 health care centers as well as through telehealth. The nonprofit employs about 550 people.