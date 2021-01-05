The Nonprofit 100
The 25th annual Star Tribune list of largest nonprofits in Minnesota.
Financial results for this year’s Nonprofit 100 are largely from pre-pandemic 2019. Across the nonprofit spectrum organizations are focused on a Covid and post-Covid environment as they examine their finances and adjust operations and staffing while staying true to their missions.
1
Mayo Clinic
A medical education and research center and integrated health care system
Financial:
Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
2
HealthPartners Inc.
HealthPartners is an integrated system of health care delivery and health care financing organizations, and is one of the largest consumer-governed organizations in the country.
Financial:
2019-12-31.


President & CEO
3
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.
Financial:
Financials are from consolidated results of parent company Aware Inc., revenue for 2019 including self insured premium equivalents was $13 billion
Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
4
Fairview Health Services
Nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.
Financial:
Fairview had an operating loss of $96.2 million, but adding back non--recurring expenses and nonoperating income it had an excess of $13.4 million. Fairview also reclassified certain 2018 figures
Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
5
Medica
Medica is a nonprofit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. It provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Financial:
Program service revenue does not include premium equivalent revenue. Premium equivalent revenue reflects the revenue that would be collected from self-insured customers if Medica assumed the risk.
Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
6
Allina Health System
An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty health care organization doing business as Allina Health.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


Chief Executive Officer
7
UCare
UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and Individual & Family health plans to more than 500,000 members.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2020-10-27.


President & CEO
8
Essentia Health
A multistate nonprofit health care system.
Financial:
Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-06-30.


CEO
9
CentraCare Health
A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, Carris Health LLC, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.


CCH President
10
Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.
A comprehensive health care system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service and Level l adult and pediatric trauma center. A component unit of Hennepin County.
Financial:
John Cumming served as interim CEO until Jennifer DeCubellis was announced new CEO of Hennepin Healthcare in Feb. 2020
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


former interim CEO
11
Children's Minnesota
A specialty hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
12
North Memorial Health
An independent health care system.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


Chief Executive Officer
13
University of Minnesota Physicians
A multi specialty physician organization providing quality patient-focused care.
Financial:
Dr. Konety resigned from UMP in July to become dean of Rush Medical College. Dr. Bevan Yueh is the interim CEO
IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.


former CEO
14
St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth
A leading provider of quality health care services in the Duluth region.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
15
ECMC Group Inc.
ECMC Group helps students recognize and realize their potential by investing in, creating and providing innovative education solutions that support schools and improve student educational outcomes.
Financial:
Wheaton's compensation includes a $506,688 bonus which represents 2019 incentive payment for a full year of employment in 2018.
Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.


President and CEO
16
Presbyterian Homes and Services
Provides housing, health care and related services to older adults.
Financial:
Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.


President & CEO
17
National Marrow Donor Program
We save lives through cellular therapy
Financial:
Amy Ronneberg, former Chief Financial Officer and Chief of Staff of Be The Match started serving as CEO in February 2020. The compensation represents Ronneberg's service as CFO.
IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.


CEO
18
University of St. Thomas
A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.


President
19
Ridgeview Medical Center
An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities.
Financial:
Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
20
Benedictine Health System
A Catholic, nonprofit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults.
Financial:
Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-06-30.


President & CEO
21
Cassia
The mission of Cassia is to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ's love.
Financial:
Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-11-11.


CEO
22
Accra Care Inc
Nonprofit provider of home care and home health services
Financial:
Accra is comprised of six non-profits in the homecare industry. The non-profits are Accra Care, Inc, Choices for Children, Inc, Consumer Choice Services, Inc, Accra Home Health, Inc, Accra Home Care, Inc and Service Management Group, Inc.
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


CEO
23
Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare
Provides diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President and CEO
24
St. Olaf College
A private four-year liberal arts college.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.


President
25
Scholarship America Inc.
A scholarship and education support organization, Scholarship America is the nation's largest private scholarship provider, driven to ensure all students pursuing college have the support they need to succeed.
Financial:
Figures provide combined FY2019 data of national organization and affiliates
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
26
Carleton College
Ranked among the nation's best colleges, Carleton is a small, private liberal arts college.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.


President
27
Olmsted Medical Center
An integrated health care system including a 61-bed hospital.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President
28
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
The nation’s largest nonprofit provider of addiction treatment, co-occurring mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
29
Macalester College
A four-year highly selective liberal arts college.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
Rosenberg retired in May 2020 to move to be president-in-residence in the Higher Education Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He was succeeded by Suzanne Rivera


former President
30
Gustavus Adolphus College
A private liberal arts college
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.


President
YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
A statewide human services organization serving children, youth and families, people with disabilities and older adults..
Financial:
Patrick Thueson became interim CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota on September 3, 2019 and then named CEO on March 31, 2020. Financials include Partners in Community Supports, the LSS Foundation and the Children's Home Society of Minnesota
IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.


CEO
Second Harvest Heartland
Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America.
Financial:
Allison O'Toole succeeded Rob Zeaseke as CEO in Jan. 2019 her compensation was not available.
IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.


CEO
34
Ecumen
Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.


President & CEO
35
St. Catherine University
A private Catholic liberal arts university established by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet .
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.


President
36
American Public Media Group
American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support for Minnesota Public Radio and Southern California Public Radio.
Financial:
APMG's consolidated financial information is from June 30, 2020 and reflects COVID-19 impacts. McTaggert's compensation is from the June 30, 2019 990. McTaggert reduced his compensation by 35% in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19 challenges. McTaggart also announced in Sept. he would step down from his position when a successor is announced.
Consolidated financial statements as of 2020-06-30.


President & CEO
37
Concordia College
A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-04-30.


President
38
Bethel University
A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs.
Financial:
Barnes was succeeded by Ross Allen on July 1, 2020
IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.


former President
39
Lake Region Healthcare
Regional healthcare system
Financial:
In December 2019, Kent Mattson succeeded Kyle Richards as CEO
IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.


former CEO
40
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
A community-built regional medical center serving the Brainerd Lakes area with locations in Crosby, Baxter, Longville and Breezy Point.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-03-31.


CEO
41
Hamline University
University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.
Financial:
IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.


President
42
St. John's University
A four-year liberal arts university for men.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Executive compensation: Eugene McAllister, Ph.D., became Interim President of Saint John’s University on August 1, 2019.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former President
The overall ranking of this company is 43
College of St. Benedict
A four-year liberal arts college for women.
Financial:
Laurie Hamen, J.D., became Interim President of the College of Saint Benedict on July 1, 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former President
The overall ranking of this company is 44
Winona Health Services
Runs a community-based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service.
Financial:
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO and President
The overall ranking of this company is 45
Augsburg University
A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and nine graduate degrees.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
The overall ranking of this company is 46
College of St. Scholastica
A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition.
Financial:
Geary resigned in 2019 and succeeded by Barbara McDonald
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former president
The overall ranking of this company is 47
Lakewood Health System
Lakewood Health System offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 48
University of Northwestern - St. Paul
A four-year private nondenominational Christian university and owns and operates 21 Christian radio stations throughout the Midwes
Financial:
UNW is an institution of higher education and a regional network of radio stations making comparisons difficult with other universities.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
Nexus Family Healing
Operates community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs and psychiatric inpatient treatment.
Financial:
compensation information incomplete
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 50
St. Mary's University of Minnesota
A private, four-year, coeducational, Lasallian Catholic, liberal arts university.
Financial:
full-year compensation not yet available
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
MRCI, Managed Resource Connections Inc.
A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 52
Northstar Education Finance Inc.
Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
The overall ranking of this company is 53
St. Therese Home Inc.
Provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly.
Financial:
Results are from combined 990s of St. Therese Home and St. Therese Foundation
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 54
Concordia University
A private Lutheran university.
Financial:
The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich was named tenth president of Concordia University in July 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2020-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
The overall ranking of this company is 55
Feed My Starving Children
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.
Financial:
Audited financial statements for FY2019-20 includes gift in kind contributions. Gift in kind are not included in the IRS Form 990.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-02-29.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 56
Walker Methodist
Since 1945, Walker Methodist senior living communities have enhanced the lives of older adults through a culture of care, respect and service. Today, Walker Methodist serves more than 3,000 seniors each year.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 57
Pheasants Forever Inc.
Runs programs to protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.
Financial:
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 58
Eventide
Long-term care, senior living, memory care and older adult services provider.
Financial:
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 59
Aitkin Community Hospital
Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full-service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.
Financial:
In fiscal 2019 Riverwood completed an expansion and renovation of its primary and specialty care clinic in Aitkin
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
Lifeworks Services Inc.
Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment and day services.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 61
Tri-County Health Care
25-bed nonprofit critical access hospital.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 62
American Baptist Homes of the Midwest
A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 63
Glencoe Regional Health Services
A regional hospital and health care center.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 64
Planned Parenthood North Central States
Planned Parenthood North Central States is a regional organization serving Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Planned Parenthood is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care services.
Financial:
Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
The overall ranking of this company is 65
Senior Care Communities Inc.
Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Board Administrator
Salvation Army - Northern Division
Provides basic needs assistance, housing, rehabilitation, disaster relief services, case management and youth programs.
Financial:
The Salvation Army also recieved $14.8 million in revenue from its Rehabilitation/Thrift stores.
Data from Consolidated financial statemetns as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Lt. Col.
The overall ranking of this company is 67
American Academy of Neurology
The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.
Financial:
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's. The organization announced Dec. 18, 2019 that Mary Post was named to succeed Rydell as CEO in May 2020.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former CEO
Greater Twin Cities United Way
Greater Twin Cities United Way unites changemakers, advocates for social good and develops solutions to address challenges no one can solve alone to create a community where all people thrive, regardless of income, race or place. Visit www.gtcuw.org.
Financial:
The 990 revenue total does not reflect all funding commitments secured in 2019. It does not include new government grants and planned gifts secured which brings the United Way's 2019 fundraising total to $70.1 million.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 69
Community Memorial Hospital Association
A nonprofit, 25-bed critical access hospital with an attached 44-bed skilled nursing facility
Financial:
In Jan. 2020 Raiter Clinic in Cloquet mergerd into Community Memorial
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 70
Riverview Healthcare Association
RiverView Health provides world-class health care through a culture of excellence.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President and CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 71
Alight (formerly American Refugee Committee)
A global humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-03-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 72
Minnesota Historical Society
Established by the State of Minnesota territorial legislature to preserve evidence of the past and tell stories of Minnesota's people.
Financial:
Elliott retired from the Minnesota Historical Society in June 2018 and was succeeded by Kent Whitworth
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 73
Sholom Community Alliance
Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.
Financial:
Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 74
Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.
Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 75
Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.
Federally designated organ procurement organization.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 76
LifeCare Medical Center
Hospital, health care and long-term care services.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 77
Volunteers of America Care Facilities
Long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis
Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.
Financial:
The Dorothy Day Place project (a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul), required the creation of multiple related--but non-consolidated--entities to facilitate project financing. The entities reported on the consolidated Form 990 include the expense side of the transfer, while the corresponding revenue side of the transfer is not shown here, as it appears on the Form 990 of a non-consolidated entity. These amounts totaled $3.3 million in 2019 and $12.6 million in 2018.
Tim Marx announced his retirement in June 2020.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 79
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills.
Financial:
Gordon retired June 30, 2019, Anthony Niedwiecki was named his successor in February 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former president/dean
The overall ranking of this company is 80
Blake School
A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins and Wayzata.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Head of school
The overall ranking of this company is 81
St. Joseph's Area Health Services
A community hospital providing full-service inpatient, outpatient, emergency services and hospice services.
Financial:
Data from undefined as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
Amherst H Wilder Foundation
Amherst H Wilder Foundation is a nonprofit community organization established in 1906 that helps children, families & older adults in the greater St Paul metro area through direct service programs, research, leadership development & community building.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Executive compensation: Armando Camacho succeeded Hang on July 1, 2020
Company financial details
Leadership details
former President & CEO
People Incorporated
Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 84
Hennepin Theatre Trust
Hennepin Theatre Trust creates positive change through the arts by bringing together people, businesses and organizations to create and enjoy cultural experiences.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 85
The Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts
Operates the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Director and President
The overall ranking of this company is 86
Science Museum of Minnesota
The Science Museum of Minnesota envisions a world in which we all use science to make lives better. It inspires hundreds of thousands of people each year with its exhibits and giant screen films, its scientific research and its education programs.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 87
Minnesota Orchestral Association
A symphony orchestra internationally recognized for its artistic excellence.
Financial:
Michelle Miller Burns succeeded Kevin Smith as president and CEO on Sept. 1, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 88
Minnesota Masonic Charities
Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 89
Minnesota Transitions Charter School
A K-12 charter school with eight options for students.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Superintendent
The overall ranking of this company is 90
Twin Cities Public Television
A public television station and multimedia organization.
Financial:
Sylvia Strobel succeed James Pagliarini as president & CEO of TPT in January 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former president & CEO
Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota
Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin
A comprehensive health and human services organization – helping people build hope, resilience and well-being.
Financial:
The financial totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Executive compensation: Paula Hart retired from her role as President & CEO on October 1, 2019. Julie Manworren was named her successor in December
Company financial details
Leadership details
former President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 93
Accessible Space Inc.
Provides community-based health care services, assisted living, outpatient rehabilitation care and housing to adults with physical disabilities, as well as seniors.
Financial:
Total executive compensation includes $139,795 in deferred compensation from earlier years and 2019. Financials are from the organizations audited consolidated statements which include the operations of 120 nonprofit affiliates with depreciation equaling $9.7 million
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 94
Breck School
Breck is an Episcopal, coeducational, college-preparatory day school enrolling students of diverse backgrounds in grades preschool through twelve. The school is located on a 52-acre campus in Golden Valley, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Head of School
The overall ranking of this company is 95
Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute
The Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI) is organized to engage in charitable, educational, and scientific activities in support of Hennepin Healthcare System Inc. in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President
The overall ranking of this company is 96
Stevens Community Medical Center
Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
President/CEO
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.
AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Executive Director
The overall ranking of this company is 98
Books For Africa
Books For Africa is the world’s largest shipper of donated books to the African continent, shipping almost 50 million books over the past 32 years
Financial:
Loss of $3,591,267 reflects decrease in value of book inventory from previous year.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2020-06-30.
Company financial details
Leadership details
Executive Director
The overall ranking of this company is 99
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Private, nonprofit four-year and postgraduate college for professional artists and designers.
Financial:
Sanjit Sethi was named president in April 2019 succeeding interim president Karen Wirth
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
former president
The overall ranking of this company is 100
Minneapolis Jewish Federation
MJF promotes a culture of philanthropy, leverages resources to meet local and global Jewish needs, and facilitates community planning to ensure a thriving and secure future
Financial:
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.
Company financial details
Leadership details
CEO