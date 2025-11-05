$1 billion aerospace testing facility coming to Rosemount, with some controversy

Construction will soon be underway on a controversial $1 billion aerospace project in Rosemount that will feature wind tunnels to test how aviation and space vehicles perform while traveling at the speed of sound — and far faster.
The Minnesota Aerospace Complex (MAC) is already prompting both excitement and outcry because of its links to the U.S. Department of Defense and how the technology it will help develop could be used.
Aerospace company North Wind will build the complex on 60 acres purchased from the University of Minnesota, which will partner with the St. Paul-based company and have space on-site where U students can work and learn.
Students for a Democratic Society, a U student group, protested the land sale outside a June Board of Regents meeting because North Wind was working with the military, and they believed the facility would design or test missiles. Four regents’ homes were vandalized over it; the group denied involvement.
North Wind received a $50 million forgivable loan from the state two weeks ago; the project’s funding also includes a $99 million U.S. Army contract and an $85 million investment from the company.
The 250,000-square-foot aerospace hub dedicated to hypersonic testing will be built in phases. When complete in 2030 or ’31, its three wind tunnels will blow streams of air at high speed ― “hypersonic” means five times faster than the speed of sound, or a mile per second ― at stationary items like engines, model planes or different materials to determine how they will react when in flight.
North Wind officials say it will be “unmatched by any other aerospace testing site in the nation.”
“This country has not built a brand new, state-of-the-art [wind] tunnel in 50 years,” said Artie Mabbett, North Wind’s CEO. “We’re just now moving into this ... revitalization of our national test infrastructure.”