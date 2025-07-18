Nevada federal defender who specializes in capital crimes joins Vance Boelter’s legal team

Alleged assassin Vance Boelter has obtained an out-of-state public defender to serve as co-counsel in his federal court case, days after he was formally indicted in the shootings of two Minnesota politicians and their spouses.
Kimberly Sharkey, from the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the District of Nevada, was approved as co-counsel for Boelter on Friday by Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster. Sharkey will serve alongside Boelter’s current defender, Manny Atwal, from the District of Minnesota, Atwal confirmed.
The Nevada office cites capital crime cases on its website as one of its areas of “distinct expertise,” as well as trial and non-capital proceedings. State bar records show Sharkey received her license in 2004 out of Georgia.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Sharkey for comment.
A grand jury indicted Boelter on six charges in the June 14 slayings of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shooting that injured state Sen. John Hoffman, his wife, Yvette, and attempted shooting of their daughter, Hope Hoffman. Boelter is alleged to have outlined the crimes in a rambling letter released with the indictment that detailed allegations involving Gov. Tim Walz that federal prosecutors described as delusional.
Two of Boelter’s charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. Federal prosecutors said it’s still too early to determine whether they’ll seek a death sentence during a press conference announcing the indictment. The death penalty would require approval from the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with consideration from a unit within the Department of Justice and the victim’s families. Boelter’s attorney has so far not indicated what kind of defense they’ll pursue.
The indictment allowed Boelter’s case to move forward. Atwal previously told the Star Tribune that the court will now order discovery for the defense to review and process.
Boelter’s arraignment hearing is scheduled Sept. 12 in the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, during which he’s expected to plead not guilty. Boelter waived the right to his proceedings during his last appearance St. Paul and told the judge he’s looking forward to trial where the “truth” will emerge about June 14 — the day of the shootings.